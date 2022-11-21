Lawrence (back) totaled seven tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions.
Lawrence's practice reps were capped throughout the week, but he suited up Sunday and didn't appear to be limited while setting a new season high in tackles. His strong play has been instrumental to New York's 7-3 start, as Lawrence has totaled 40 tackles and five sacks.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Active versus Detroit•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Week 11 status uncertain•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Dominates Houston in victory•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Notches another sack•