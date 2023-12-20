Lawrence (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue for multiple weeks now but has played in each of the Giants' last two games, which bodes well for his potential availability Week 16 against the Eagles. However, the 2019 first-round selection will likely need to get back on the practice field ahead of Monday's game to suit up for the contest.