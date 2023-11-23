Lawrence (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Lawrence has yet to practice this week and will likely need to get on the field Friday to increase his chances of suiting up against the Patriots on Sunday. The Clemson product has yet to miss a game this season and his potential absence would be a blow to the interior of the team's defensive line.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Disruptive in Week 7 win•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Compiles four tackles in loss•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Nabs two tackles in preseason game•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Inks four-year extension•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Won't report for start of OTAs•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Paces team with 7.5 sacks•