Lawrence (hamstring) did not participate at the Giants' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence was able to play through his hamstring issue Monday, so any limitations at this point may be maintenance-related. Either way, he'll likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
