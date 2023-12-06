Lawrence (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence was unable to practice Tuesday and still appears to be suffering from the injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Commanders. With the Giants not playing until Monday against the Packers, the Clemson product will have three more chances to get on the field and practice in some capacity to increase his chances of suiting up in Week 14.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Sitting out again•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Disruptive in Week 7 win•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Compiles four tackles in loss•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Nabs two tackles in preseason game•