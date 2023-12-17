Lawrence (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence was a limited participant in practice all week and will be good to go for Sunday's contest. He has 44 tackles (25 solo), including 4.5 sacks, in 12 games this year, though he played a season-low 28 defensive snaps in Week 14 against the Packers while playing through a hamstring issue.