Lawrence did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence is coming off a Week 4 win over the Chargers in which he recorded the first interception of his seven-year NFL career. He's missed the first two practices of the week due to an illness, but even if he's unable to practice Friday, he could recover enough over the weekend to be cleared to play against the Saints on Sunday. D.J. Davidson (foot) would be in line to see more snaps at defensive tackle if Lawrence is unable to play.