Lawrence (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
After missing Wednesday's session to open Week 11 prep due to a back issue, Lawrence returned in a limited fashion in each of Thursday's and Friday's practices. The 25-year-old is currently at risk of being sidelined for his first game of the season, and if that's eventually the case, then Justin Ellis would be in line to serve as the Giants' starting defensive tackle Sunday versus Detroit.
More News
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Dominates Houston in victory•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Notches another sack•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Comes up big Sunday•
-
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Contract option picked up•