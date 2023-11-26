Lawrence (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence came into the day doubtful, so this was the likeliest scenario for the Clemson product. He'll work to return after the team's bye week against the Packers on Dec. 11.
