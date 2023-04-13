Lawrence isn't expected to report for the beginning of the Giants' offseason program Monday as he seeks a resolution to his contract situation, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Lawrence is coming off a season-high 7.5 sacks and his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2022, but he remains without a long-term deal. The Giants selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2019 and have watched him blossom into one of the league's top defensive tackles, and Lawrence is now entering his fifth season with the club. General manager Joe Schoen said in early March that the team was in talks with Lawrence about a potential long-term deal, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, but it's unclear where that discussion currently stands.