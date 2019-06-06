Lawrence has been working with the first-team defense at mandatory minicamp, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The leg injury Lawrence appeared to suffer while running the 40 at the combine no longer seems to be a concern. In fact, it sounds like he's been active since the start of offseason workouts. The first-round rookie apparently began OTAs splitting first-team reps with R.J. McIntosh, but Lawrence has since distinguished himself enough to handle the majority of those reps alongside Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill.