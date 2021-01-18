Lawrence notched 53 tackles (30 solo), four sacks and two defended passes across 16 games in 2020.
Lawrence put up career-high numbers across the board despite playing over 50 defensive snaps less than he did as a rookie in 2019. Heading into his third season with the Giants, Lawrence will be on the IDP radar due to his demonstrated consistency racking up tackles, but his lack of upside as a pass rusher will cap his fantasy ceiling.
