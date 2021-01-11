site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Dion Lewis: Bit role in 2020
Lewis finished 2020 with only 29 carries and 19 catches.
That the 30-year old made little impact even after Saquon Barkley was lost for the year tells you what you need to know. He might catch on somewhere in 2021, but the end of the line is probably near.
