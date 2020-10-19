site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-dion-lewis-catches-just-one-pass | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Dion Lewis: Catches just one pass
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020
at
1:57 pm ET 1 min read
Lewis hauled in his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over Washington.
Lewis played just nine offensive snaps and didn't receive a carry in Sunday's win. He's been fully pushed out of the rotation by Devonta Freeman, who rushed 18 times for 61 yards and played 73 percent of the team's offense snaps.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read