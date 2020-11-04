Lewis did not garner any rush attempts during Monday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers, but he did collect two catches for eight yards, including a seven-yard touchdown catch.

Lewis laid out to secure his second score of the 2020 campaign, diving past Devin White to corral the first of two Daniel Jones TD passes on the night. The veteran back has averaged just two carries per appearance this season, though he's supplemented with an additional 2.5 targets per game. On Thursday Night Football, it was Wayne Gallman (12 carries) and Alfred Morris (eight) who consumed the entirety of the Giants' RB workload on the ground.