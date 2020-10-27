Lewis registered 23 rushing yards on three carries, losing one fumble during Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Eagles.

On his first carry of the night with 53 seconds to go in the first half, Lewis fumbled the ball into the waiting arms of Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. Thankfully for the Giants, Jake Elliott's 29-yard field-goal try was no good on the subsequent drive, lessening the impact of Lewis' first 2020 fumble. His offensive role remains peripheral, as the 30-year-old back has just five combined carries over his past five outings. If Devonta Freeman (ankle) were to be unavailable next Monday night against Tampa Bay, Lewis would be in line for his most significant workload since garnering 14 touches during a Week 2 loss to Chicago.