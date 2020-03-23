Play

Lewis agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Lewis was one of the top running backs available on the market at this stage of free agency and will now head to a spot where he could potentially be the No.2 running back. Saquon Barkley is the unquestioned starter who can play all three downs, but Lewis' pass-catching ability should get him some work in obvious passing situations. His main competition will be Wayne Gallman and Jon Hilliman once he reports to the Giants.

