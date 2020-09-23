Lewis is facing competition in the backfield from Devonta Freeman, who signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis finished this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers as the lead running back after Saquon Barkley exited with a torn ACL, but the Giants opted to bring in reinforcements from free agency. Freeman inked a $3 million deal Tuesday and could eventually lead the backfield in touches, although the Giants may utilize a committee approach at first to ease him in.