Giants' Dion Lewis: Likely backup to Saquon Barkley
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Giants signed Lewis in March, and he still projects as the backup on passing downs.
Should anything happen to Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman would also likely see work, so there's limited upside for Lewis even as a backup.
