Lewis picked up one yard on his lone rush attempt during Monday's 26-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Giants could get absolutely nothing going on the ground, as the Steelers' front five contained the G-Men to a putrid 29 team rushing yards on 20 attempts. Saquon Barkley predictably dominated the workload by garnering 21 of 23 running back touches for New York, while Lewis and fellow backup Wayne Gallman scarcely saw the field. Lewis ended up with six offensive snaps in total Week 1, but he will now shift his focus to an upcoming Sunday afternoon matchup against the Bears.