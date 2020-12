Lewis rushed three times for six yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Seahawks.

New York's running backs accounted for 29 carries, 188 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win, although most of that work went to Wayne Gallman. Lewis finished with just 12 snaps on offense. He hasn't handled more than five touches in a game since Week 2 against Chicago. Gallman is the only dependable Giants back for fantasy purposes.