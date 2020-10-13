site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Dion Lewis: Minor role
Lewis caught two of his four targets for one yards Sunday against the Cowboys.
He's backing up Devonta Freeman, mostly seeing work on passing downs. It's a low-ceiling role, and he's a low-ceiling player at this stage.
