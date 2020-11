Lewis rushed three times for five yards and caught both targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Washington.

Lewis ceded most of the backfield reps to Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris, both of whom recorded double-digit touches. He finished with just 17 of 77 offensive snaps (19 percent). Lewis has been able to carve out a role as the team's kick returner, but his backfield duties have diminished and likely will take another hit once Devonta Freeman (ankle) returns to action.