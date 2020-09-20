Lewis rushed 10 times for 20 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.

Starting RB Saquon Barkley went down in the first half, and the Giants fear he may have torn his ACL. That left Lewis as the team's only healthy RB, so he handled a decent workload the rest of the way. While he wasn't very efficient on the ground, Lewis is better known as a pass-catcher, and he excelled in that area Sunday. Moving forward, if Barkley is indeed out for the season, Lewis will be the de facto RB1, although the team may check out the free agent market as well.