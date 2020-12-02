Lewis registered 10 rushing yards on two carries, adding a seven-yard reception during Sunday's 19-17 win against Cincinnati. He also registered 25 yards on a pair of kickoff returns.

Alfred Morris ranked second in the RB pecking order with four carries behind Wayne Gallman's team high of 24. Lewis at least garnered some work on the ground after going without a carry in two of his three preceding outings entering Sunday. The 30-year-old received a total of 22 offensive snaps against Cincinnati, but he hasn't had more than five offensive touches in a game since Week 2. Lewis will remain a complementary option to Gallman when the Giants head west for a Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks' No. 3 rush defense.