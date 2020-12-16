Lewis collected 14 yards and a touchdown on two carries, adding four kick-return attempts for 84 yards while losing one fumble during Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Though Lewis punched in the Giants' only TD of the contest, his fumble on a second-quarter kickoff return cost New York dearly. Kyler Murray would connect with Dan Arnold for an Arizona TD four plays after the turnover en route to a 13-0 halftime lead. Lewis has taken back 15 of the Giants' 27 kickoff-return attempts in 2020, though with his Week 14 gaffe, Darnay Holmes (knee), Darius Slayton and C.J. Board may garner more serious consideration down the stretch.