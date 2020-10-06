site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Dion Lewis: Small role in loss
RotoWire Staff
Lewis had only one carry for 10 yards and two catches on three targets for eight yards against the Rams Sunday.
Lewis saw 21 total offensive snaps, but ceded most of the touches to Wayne Gallman and Devonta Freeman. Lewis will stay in the mix, but his ceiling is non-existent.
