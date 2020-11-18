Lewis secured both of his targets for 17 receiving yards, adding two kick returns for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against Philadelphia.

Against the team that drafted him with a fifth-round draft choice in 2011, Lewis took a back seat in the running game as Wayne Gallman (18 carries), Alfred Morris (eight) and Elijhaa Penny (one) split the RB rush attempts. Gallman has handled 12-plus carries each of the past three weeks while racking up 165 rushing yards and four rushing scores. During the same span, Lewis has just three carries for five yards, doing most of his damage as a pass-catcher with six receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia. Lewis and the Giants now head into a Week 11 bye before facing Cincinnati on Nov. 29.