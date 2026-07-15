Giants' Dominic Zvada: Could earn No. 1 kicker role

Zvada and Ben Sauls are expected to compete during training camp for the Giants' primary kicker role, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Sauls emerged as the Giants' kicker down the stretch last season, when he made all eight of his field-goal tries and all seven of his PATs in Weeks 16-18. Meanwhile, Zvada went unselected during April's NFL Draft but signed with New York following a standout college career that included setting a Michigan record with seven field goals of 50-plus yards (on seven attempts) over 13 games in 2024. Zvada was less effective as a senior, but his big leg drew the attention of the Giants, and he'll at least have a chance to push Sauls for the starting job in training camp. It initially looked like it would be a three-man competition, but the Giants cut veteran kicker Jason Sanders -- who has since signed with the Jets -- in early June.