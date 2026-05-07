The Giants signed Zvada as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Zvada was fantastic in his junior season at Michigan, connecting on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts (95.5 percent) while earning Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors. However, he struggled mightily as a senior, hitting just 17 of 25 field-goal tries (68.0 percent). Zvada is a longshot for the starting job while competing against Jason Sanders -- who hit 90 percent of field goals in 2025 -- and Ben Sauls -- who was perfect in three games as a rookie.