Head coach John Harbaugh reiterated Monday that he's confident in Zvada and said that the Giants have no plans to work out other kickers, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Though the Giants escaped with a 27-21 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday, Zvada had his second rough performance in the past three weeks. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan was unable to connect on field-goal tries of 44 and 56 yards, giving him five misses on 18 attempts through seven games. The Giants are hoping that their upcoming Week 8 bye will give Zvada some time to iron out kinks and refine his approach before the team returns to action Nov. 8 versus the Eagles.