Zvada missed his only field-goal try and made all three of his PAT attempts Thursday in a loss to Washington.

Zvada's miss was a chip-shot 33-yarder in the first quarter that sailed wide left. That proved to be a critical mistake, as the Commanders won by just three points. Zvada appeared to shore up his job security a bit by going 4-for-4 on FG tries in Week 9 against Philadelphia, but it's hard to ignore the fact that he's gone just 17-for-23 on field-goal attempts overall and has missed three kicks from under 50 yards. The rookie does have a perfect 16-for-16 mark on extra-point attempts, and head coach John Harbaugh expressed support for the inconsistent kicker Friday, saying, of Zvada, "I'm confident that he's going to become a good kicker. If at some point and time it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. But I'm not going to panic halfway through the season with a guy who has made a bunch of kicks," Dan Duggan of The Athleticreports.