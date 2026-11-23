Zvada made three of four field-goal attempts and both PATs in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Jaguars.

The rookie kicker continues to have his ups and downs. While he was good from 53, 54 and 43 yards, Zvada missed a chip shot from 32 yards on the opening drive of the second half that left coach John Harbaugh shaking his head. Zvada continues to be a bit of a liability, as he's made just 11 of 18 field-goal attempts over his last six games. Harbaugh is clearly growing more frustrated by the week, and it could lead to the Giants making a move at the position.