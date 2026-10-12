Zvada went 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Commanders.

Zvada made all 11 of his field-goal attempts through the first four games of the regular season, but he fell back to earth a little bit during Sunday's game. Granted, two of his misses came from 50-plus yards, though he also missed a 46-yard field goal in overtime that would have given the Giants a 30-27 lead. His chance for redemption never came due to a Cam Skattebo fumble that turned the ball over in what would have been in field-goal range for Zvada. The rookie kicker is 11-for-14 on field-goal attempts (including 5-for-7 from 50-plus yards) and 8-for-8 on extra-point tries through five games. The Giants will stay home for a Week 6 tilt against the Saints on Oct. 18.