Rodgers-Cromartie will move over to safety in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With a new coaching staff at the helm comes tweaks and alterations, one of which being Rodgers-Cromartie's position change. As of right now, it looks as if he'll compete for a starting job against Darian Thompson but there's a long way to go before any marginal roster decisions need to be made. The 31-year-old failed to register an interception last season while playing cornerback.