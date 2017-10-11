Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Faces suspension
Rodgers-Cromartie was apparently involved in an argument with head coach Ben McAdoo earlier this week. He left and left the facility Wednesday without an excuse was suspended as a result, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
This argument allegedly stemmed from McAdoo's decision to bench Rodgers-Cromartie at the end of a Week 5 matchup with the Chargers. There are clearly locker room issues and stress in the Giants locker room after they sent three wide receivers to injured reserve this week, and this will add to the unrest. McAdoo wouldn't reveal how long this suspension would be for, and it's likely Rodgers-Cromartie and the head coach will have to work things out before he gets back on the field.
