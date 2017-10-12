Rodgers-Cromartie met with Giants head coach Ben McAdoo at team facilities Thursday, but was informed that he remains under an indefinite suspension, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows team-imposed suspensions to last no more than four games, so technically, Rodgers-Cromartie's ban would have to be lifted prior to the Giants' Nov. 19 game against the Chiefs. Rodgers-Cromartie, who had started four of the Giants' first five games, was told earlier this week that he would be made inactive for Sunday's game in Denver, prompting the veteran to show up at the facility Wednesday morning, only to go missing before practice. The Giants haven't revealed their conditions for Rodgers-Cromartie to be reinstated from the suspension, but he'll lose $410,588 in pay for each game he misses. Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins are in line to serve as the Giants' starting cornerbacks in Week 6 with Rodgers-Cromartie out of the mix.