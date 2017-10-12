Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Gets suspended indefinitely
Rodgers-Cromartie met with Giants head coach Ben McAdoo at team facilities Thursday, but was informed that he remains under an indefinite suspension, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows team-imposed suspensions to last no more than four games, so technically, Rodgers-Cromartie's ban would have to be lifted prior to the Giants' Nov. 19 game against the Chiefs. Rodgers-Cromartie, who had started four of the Giants' first five games, was told earlier this week that he would be made inactive for Sunday's game in Denver, prompting the veteran to show up at the facility Wednesday morning, only to go missing before practice. The Giants haven't revealed their conditions for Rodgers-Cromartie to be reinstated from the suspension, but he'll lose $410,588 in pay for each game he misses. Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins are in line to serve as the Giants' starting cornerbacks in Week 6 with Rodgers-Cromartie out of the mix.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Faces suspension•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Tallies half-sack in loss•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Likely to play in slot•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Slated for increased role•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Makes his return Monday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...