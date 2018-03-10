Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Giants requesting pay cut
The Giants are asking Rodgers-Cromartie to take a sizable pay cut for the 2018 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rodgers-Cromartie is due a $6.48 million base salary for 2018 and is set for a cap hit of $8.5 million. The veteran cornerback was being considered for a move to safety this offseason as well, but it appears his time with the Giants could be nearing an end if the two sides are unable to come to terms on a lesser salary.
