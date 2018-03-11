The Giants have informed Rodgers-Cromatie of his release, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants asked Rodgers-Cromatie to take a pay cut and apparently weren't able to work anything out. Set to celebrate his 32nd birthday in April, the veteran cornerback shouldn't have too much trouble landing a contract from another team, as he's still capable of working outside or in the slot, even if he's not quite the player he once was. DRC's release increases the odds of the Giants re-signing Ross Cockrell, along with hinting at a desire to give 2016 first-round pick Eli Apple another shot. Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is the only safe bet among the team's remaining cornerbacks.