Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Informed of release
The Giants have informed Rodgers-Cromatie of his release, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Giants asked Rodgers-Cromatie to take a pay cut and apparently weren't able to work anything out. Set to celebrate his 32nd birthday in April, the veteran cornerback shouldn't have too much trouble landing a contract from another team, as he's still capable of working outside or in the slot, even if he's not quite the player he once was. DRC's release increases the odds of the Giants re-signing Ross Cockrell, along with hinting at a desire to give 2016 first-round pick Eli Apple another shot. Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is the only safe bet among the team's remaining cornerbacks.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Giants requesting pay cut•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: May stay at cornerback•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Converting to safety in 2018•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Zero interceptions in 2017•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Will return to team Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Suspension could be lifted soon•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.