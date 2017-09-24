Rodgers-Cromartie will likely remain the Giants' slot corner with Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) active for Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia.

Rodgers-Cromartie appeared to be in line for a starting role in Sunday's game against the Eagles with Jenkins' status in question. Jenkins does appear to be less than 100 percent, which could still lead to a slightly larger than usual role for Rodgers-Cromartie.