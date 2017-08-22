Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Makes his return Monday
Rodgers-Cromartie (thigh) returned to the lineup Monday for a preseason showdown with Cleveland.
The veteran corner played 26 snaps and made two tackles Monday as he prepared for another season as the Giants' starter on the outside. There isn't a defensive-back battle in New York, it was more of a matter of getting healthy. Rodgers-Cromartie's posted career highs in pass breakups (21) and interceptions (6) in 2016, and he combined that with 49 tackles -- solidifying his role with the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Free from Wednesday's injury report•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Limited in Monday's win•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Active Sunday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Uncertain to play against Ravens•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Ready for Week 5•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....