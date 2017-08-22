Rodgers-Cromartie (thigh) returned to the lineup Monday for a preseason showdown with Cleveland.

The veteran corner played 26 snaps and made two tackles Monday as he prepared for another season as the Giants' starter on the outside. There isn't a defensive-back battle in New York, it was more of a matter of getting healthy. Rodgers-Cromartie's posted career highs in pass breakups (21) and interceptions (6) in 2016, and he combined that with 49 tackles -- solidifying his role with the Giants.