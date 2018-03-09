Rodgers-Cromartie may not actually be switching from safety to cornerback, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.

While it may be under consideration, the Giants reportedly haven't made any final decisions on a position change. Rodgers-Cromartie mostly made news last season for his dispute with former Giants coach Ben McAdoo, notably garnering a team-imposed suspension for one game in October. Despite finishing the year without any interceptions in 15 games, the veteran remains an asset at his natural position of cornerback, capable of playing both outside and in the slot. The Giants may want to see how DRC looks at safety, but that doesn't mean they're ready to commit to a position change before offseason workouts have even begun. There's also some chance the team releases Rodgers-Cromatie, as he'll turn 32 in April and has a $6.48 million base salary for 2018.