Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: May stay at cornerback
Rodgers-Cromartie may not actually be switching from safety to cornerback, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.
While it may be under consideration, the Giants reportedly haven't made any final decisions on a position change. Rodgers-Cromartie mostly made news last season for his dispute with former Giants coach Ben McAdoo, notably garnering a team-imposed suspension for one game in October. Despite finishing the year without any interceptions in 15 games, the veteran remains an asset at his natural position of cornerback, capable of playing both outside and in the slot. The Giants may want to see how DRC looks at safety, but that doesn't mean they're ready to commit to a position change before offseason workouts have even begun. There's also some chance the team releases Rodgers-Cromatie, as he'll turn 32 in April and has a $6.48 million base salary for 2018.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Converting to safety in 2018•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Zero interceptions in 2017•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Will return to team Wednesday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Suspension could be lifted soon•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Gets suspended indefinitely•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Faces suspension•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...