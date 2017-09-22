Rodgers-Cromartie will operate as the No. 1 cornerback if teammate Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) doesn't play Sunday against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.

Jenkins is questionable to play with separate hand and ankle injuries. The Giants are going to test him out Saturday, and if things go well, they then plan to see how things go in pregame warmups. If he's ultimately ruled out, Rodgers-Cromartie -- who typically plays in the slot -- would become the team's de facto top corner and consequently spend more time on the outside in base defense. However, the Eagles heavily rely on three-receiver sets, so the Giants probably won't be using much of their base defense anyway. In the end, Jenkins' potential absence would likely amount to an extra dozen or so snaps for Rodgers-Cromartie.