Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Slated for increased role
Rodgers-Cromartie will operate as the No. 1 cornerback if teammate Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) doesn't play Sunday against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Jenkins is questionable to play with separate hand and ankle injuries. The Giants are going to test him out Saturday, and if things go well, they then plan to see how things go in pregame warmups. If he's ultimately ruled out, Rodgers-Cromartie -- who typically plays in the slot -- would become the team's de facto top corner and consequently spend more time on the outside in base defense. However, the Eagles heavily rely on three-receiver sets, so the Giants probably won't be using much of their base defense anyway. In the end, Jenkins' potential absence would likely amount to an extra dozen or so snaps for Rodgers-Cromartie.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Makes his return Monday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Free from Wednesday's injury report•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Limited in Monday's win•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Active Sunday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Uncertain to play against Ravens•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...