Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Suspension could be lifted soon
Rodgers-Cromartie, who was suspended indefinitely earlier in the week and won't play Sunday against the Broncos, is expected to rejoin the Giants in a few days and suit up in their Week 7 matchup versus the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows team-imposed suspensions to last no more than four games, but with Rodgers-Cromartie apparently making quick amends with the Giants coaching staff, it appears his ban may only last one game. The team is expected to speak with Rodgers-Cromartie again Sunday, after which his suspension could be formally lifted. Once he rejoins the Giants, it's expected that Rodgers-Cromartie will be plugged back into the slot cornerback role he had filled prior to being hit with the suspension.
