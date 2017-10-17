Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Will return to team Wednesday
Rodgers-Cromartie (suspension) will be reinstated when the team returns to practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants aren't practicing on Tuesday due to taking a pair of days off following their trip out west this weekend, but the cornerback should be on the practice field Wednesday. Expect Rodgers-Cromartie to be a full go in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Suspension could be lifted soon•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Gets suspended indefinitely•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Faces suspension•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Tallies half-sack in loss•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Likely to play in slot•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Slated for increased role•
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
Week 7 Trade Chart: A.P.'s value?
Whether you're dealing Adrian Peterson off his red-hot, two-score game, or aiming to swap a...