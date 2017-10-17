Play

Rodgers-Cromartie (suspension) will be reinstated when the team returns to practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants aren't practicing on Tuesday due to taking a pair of days off following their trip out west this weekend, but the cornerback should be on the practice field Wednesday. Expect Rodgers-Cromartie to be a full go in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

