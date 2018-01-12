Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Zero interceptions in 2017
Rodgers-Cromartie notched 48 tackles (31 solo), one-half of a sack and one pass defensed in 15 games during his 2017 campaign.
Rodgers-Cromartie, who tied his career high with six interceptions in 2016, failed to record a single pick this season as he experienced a slightly reduced role at cornerback for the Giants. He'll be 32 years old in April, so a position change to free safety could be in store for the veteran in what will be the final season of his contract with New York, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
