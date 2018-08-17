Deayon (hamstring) will skip Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Deayon has been sidelined for multiple weeks due to the hamstring issue and there is no sign yet as to when he will retake the field. The longer he sits, the less chance Deayon will have at seeing playing time this fall and potentially even making the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...