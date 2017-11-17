Deayon (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Deayon missed the last two games with the ankle injury and was a limited participant in practice this week, but the team was apparently limiting his reps as a precaution. The 23-year-old isn't guaranteed to be active regardless given the current health of the rest of the Giants' secondary.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories