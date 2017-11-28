Deayon (forearm) was officially placed on injured reserve Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Deayon broke his right forearm in last Thursday's loss to the Redskins, so this move was just a matter of time. The rookie cornerback was one of four players placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Monday.

