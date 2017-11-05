Giants' Donte Deayon: Inactive for Sunday's contest
Deayon (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Deayon was expected to see an expanded role if he could play, since Janoris Jenkins will sit out due to a team suspension. Therefore, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple will be the starting corners for New York, while Ross Cockrell rotates in at the No. 3 corner position.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...