Deayon (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Deayon was expected to see an expanded role if he could play, since Janoris Jenkins will sit out due to a team suspension. Therefore, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple will be the starting corners for New York, while Ross Cockrell rotates in at the No. 3 corner position.

